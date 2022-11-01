The Eagles have not formally ruled defensive tackle Jordan Davis out for Thursday’s game against the Texans, but that looks like where things are headed.

Davis was wearing a walking boot and using crutches after hurting his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Steelers and he was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated injury report. The Eagles held a walkthrough on Tuesday and again estimated that Davis would not have taken part in practice.

Cornerback Josiah Scott has joined Davis in that category both days this week. He’s also dealing with an ankle injury.

The Eagles listed 10 other players as limited participants on Monday, but all of them were listed as resting. None of the 10 players was listed on Tuesday’s injury report.

Jordan Davis listed as non-participant in Eagles practice again on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk