Jordan Davis Enlists Luke Bryan For New ‘Buy Dirt’ Video

Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson

MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis has released the official music video of his new single “Buy Dirt.” Davis wrote “Buy Dirt” amid the pandemic with the newfound perspective that, despite the entire world on pause, he still had what mattered most to him - his faith, his family, and his friends. In his new music video, Davis alongside country superstar Luke Bryan illustrate the story behind the poignant song.

“Buy Dirt” is one of Davis’ fastest growing songs to date, having spent 11 consecutive weeks inside the Top 200 on the Country Streaming Chart and currently sitting at No.47. The song has garnered 45 million global streams and over 28 thousand track downloads. “Buy Dirt” is currently Top 40 and climbing on the country radio charts, following Davis’ most recent Top 5 single, “Almost Maybes,” and his three consecutive multi-platinum No.1 singles, “Singles You Up,” “Take It From Me,” and “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.”

Davis and Bryan performed “Buy Dirt” on NBC’S 3rd Hour of Today this past June. Additionally, the singer/songwriter will hit the road this Fall performing on Kane Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour and his own headlining Buy Dirt Tour.

The tour is slated to kick off September 9 in Minneapolis, Davis will hit the stage in venues around the country, performing songs from the new EP. Davis will be joined on the 17-city tour by special guests Seaforth and Mackenzie Porter.

Davis gave fans a sneak-peak of his upcoming tour during his Buy Dirt Livestream, which aired in May on YouTube, Facebook, and Tik Tok. “This (Exit/In) is where I played my first Nashville full band show,” says Davis. “This place is super special and super woven into the Nashville music scene. COVID hurt a lot of these small music venues and I wanted to help bring shows back and get us back on the road.”

Buy or stream Buy Dirt.

For the latest music news and exclusive features, check out uDiscover Music.

uDiscover Music is operated by Universal Music Group (UMG). Some recording artists included in uDiscover Music articles are affiliated with UMG.