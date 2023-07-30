Jordan Davis confirms all the Georgia players have a ‘Philly Dawgs’ group chat

When Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about drafting Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall, his relationship with Georgia Bulldog teammates played a significant role in the decision.

After Sunday’s third training camp practice, defensive tackle Jordan Davis confirmed that all the former Bulldog defenders are participating in a group chat titled, ‘Philly Dawgs.’

Nolan Smith said there’s a “Philly Dawgs” group chat of all the Georgia teammates on the Eagles now. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) July 30, 2023

There are many teams in any sport with five teammates from a national championship roster all transitioning to the pros, but that’s exactly what we have brewing in Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire