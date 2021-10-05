Jordan Davis, Adam Anderson included in Mel Kiper’s 2022 NFL draft rankings

The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs features a defense that should see a lot of players making it to the NFL and playing on Sundays.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his updated rankings for the 2022 NFL draft and included two Georgia defenders on the list.

The initial rankings released in May had no Dawgs on it, but outside linebacker Adam Anderson found himself in the top-25 when Kiper released another round last month.

Now, Anderson is joined by defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Davis checked in at No. 13 while Anderson is listed as the No. 21 overall player in the 2022 NFL draft.

Being No. 13 is certainly a good spot to be, but let’s be real – Davis is a top-five talent. He’s 6-foot-6, 340 pounds and moves like a linebacker. You can’t teach that.

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) rushes against South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols (52) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kiper on Davis:

Of course Davis’ size sticks out, but he’s not just a space eater in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense. He has the physical tools to beat interior offensive linemen with pass-rushing moves. That’s to go with his tremendous power off the snap. Davis has 1.5 sacks already this season, and he’s stellar against the run for one of the best defenses in the country. He’s not going to be a perfect fit for every NFL defense, but look at the damage that the 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vita Vea has done to offenses with the Bucs. Davis could be a game-changer.

Davis is so good that Georgia fans are calling for him to be in contention for the Heisman Trophy. Commentators praise the Charlotte native each week and he’s drawn national attention for his size and athleticism.

And then there’s Anderson, who ranks No. 21 on the list. Anderson has been consistently elite all season. He’s fast, a sound tackler and an exceptional pass rusher.

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 25: Adam Anderson #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Kiper on Anderson: