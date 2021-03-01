Jordan Clarkson: Jazz want to 'prove people wrong' with or without MVP buzz for Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA at 27-7 and yet when it comes to MVP, neither Donovan Mitchell nor Rudy Gobert are given much consideration.

Jordan Clarkson, the clear front-runner for the Sixth Man of the Year award, is the latest guest on the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast. The 28-year-old guard is averaging a career-high in points (18.1) and shooting 37.1% from behind the arc.

In this episode, he discussed the two stars being overlooked for MVP and how the team is unbothered by not receiving acknowledgment.

Two-time All-Star Rudy Gobert (left) and Jordan Clarkson, the front-runner for the Sixth Man of the Year award, have the Utah Jazz rolling this season with the league's best record. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“It doesn’t come up but we definitely praise [Mitchell and Gobert] saying, ‘Yo, you should be in that NBA conversation’ and stuff like that,” Clarkson said on the “Posted Up” pod. “That’s the only conversation that comes out of that. But in terms of worrying about if we’re getting noticed or any of that, I don’t think any of that really seeps into any of our heads. We’re kind of just focused on one thing and that’s winning games and keeping this thing rolling.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t be in the conversation, but hey, it is what it is. We’re just trying to prove people wrong and get better. That’s it.”

Who is in the MVP conversation? Read Haynes' new biweekly column on the MVP race, starting March 5.

Clarkson touched on a number of topics, including why he’s thriving in Utah, his lowest point in the NBA, the Jazz only getting two All-Stars and why people should believe in this team.

