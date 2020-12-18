Jordan Clarkson with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

Yahoo Sports

The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title...