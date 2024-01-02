Jordan Clarkson breaks Utah's 15-year triple-double drought

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Carlos Boozer in 2008.

That was the trivia answer to "Who was the last Jazz player to get a triple-double?" until Monday night. Not Deron Williams, not peak Gordon Hayward, and somehow not Donovan Mitchell. It was Boozer, against the Seattle SuperSonics (they still existed), so long ago that "Low" by Flo Rida and T-Pain was new and topped the charts.

Jordan Clarkson changed that Monday night — and the Utah crowd went wild.

Jordan Clarkson secures his first career triple-double and becomes the first Jazz player with a triple-double since Carlos Boozer on 2/13/2008. pic.twitter.com/iItFL9Nwen — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2024

"All the way up to the rebound, I was a little nervous," Clarkson said via the Associated Press.

Clarkson finished with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double of his career. It capped off a night the Jazz beat the Mavericks 127-90 (who beat the Jazz by 50 last month).

This game saw the return of Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks after he had missed eight games with a foot injury. Irving looked rusty and finished with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Luka Doncic had 19 points on 6-of-20 shooting and dished out 14 assists.

Simone Fontecchio led the Jazz with 24 points in the win.