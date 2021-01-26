Jordan Clarkson

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sending a message to the team with his post-game comments after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. The message likely had multiple tentacles. Here’s one. Per a league source, Rodgers wants a new contract. Rodgers should want a new contract. He makes $33.5 million per year. He’s [more]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised a few eyebrows after Sunday's loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game when he, unprompted, pondered what his future might hold.
There's no love lost for the GOAT.
At the two-minute warning of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, the Buccaneers had the lead and the ball, with second-and-1. The Packers made a smart decision: They intentionally jumped offside, figuring it’s easier to stop a team from picking up a first down and running the clock on first-and-10 than on second-and-1. Because it was a [more]
Reason for optimism?
The New York Mets are willing to make free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer one of baseball's highest-paid players, USA Today reported. The annual average salary in the team's offer to the National League Cy Young winner in 2020 would be near what the New York Yankees pay right-hander Gerrit Cole, but the deal would be shorter in length, the report said. The Yankees signed Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal in free agency on Dec. 11, 2019.
Andersen, who was fired by Utah State back in November, reportedly refused to be paid the $2.7 million remaining on his deal.
The New England Patriots haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round since Drew Bledsoe went No. 1 overall in 1993, and one veteran expert is projecting that drought to end this year.
James Wiseman took his move to the bench like a professional, and Steph Curry was proud of how the rookie handled Steve Kerr's decision.
Following his first career knockout loss, Conor McGregor was handed a potential lengthy suspension.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. The redshirt freshman from Colorado entered the portal on Tuesday, one day after spring semester classes began at UNL. McCaffrey will remain on full scholarship and stipend this semester since the academic term has already begun.
Pittsburgh radio host Mark Madden claims T.J. Watt skipped his exit interview with the Steelers.
The Colts almost traded for Jimmy G.
Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
The Super Bowl-bound Chiefs quarterback performed like a leader off the field, boosting Mecole Hardman's spirits after a mistake.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox. The 34-year-old Cox was the initial component of a highly successful placekicking unit that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford should have gone about getting traded a different way. The team may have lost their negotiating leverage.
It would make sense in so many ways.
Just before halftime of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the snap, rolled to his right, and threw the ball away an instant before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. The officials mistakenly ruled him out of bounds. And then the NFL officiating department made a much bigger mistake. The [more]
The superstar wide receiver looked on from across the field after his Buffalo Bills missed out on their opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.