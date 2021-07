Best Life

Almost 10 years ago, the Fierce Five made headlines competing in the 2012 London Olympics. The members of the legendary team each became famous in their own right: Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber. Viewers tuned in as the five young women led Team U.S.A. to gold in the team all-around competition. They won by a landslide of five points, which is almost unheard of in the sport. But Maroney became well known for more than just her almost perfectly scored pe