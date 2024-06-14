Jordan Byrd joins Duke City Gladiators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Manzano High School standout quarterback is set to hit the gridiron in New Mexico once again. Following his collegiate career at San Diego State and stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Toronto Argonauts, Byrd is now joining the Duke City Gladiators for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“They have always been on my mind,” said Byrd. “I thought it was a good opportunity for me to choose to come to play these last games. I think I am going to be moving around a little bit, wherever coach puts me I am willing to play. So, I am excited for that, I am excited to help them out for sure.”

While Byrd is now playing indoors, he is not closing the door on a return to the traditional outdoor game. He said he learn a lot during his time in the NFL and CFL and knows what he needs to improve on. At the moment, Byrd is focusing on playing receiver.

“It’s a business so they choose who they want and who they think is going to help the team and the person they chose in front of me was better than me. You know, it happens and that is a part of the game that you have to get used to. Now I am glad to be back and playing again.”

The Gladiators’ next game will take place on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Event Center at 6 p.m. Dads will get in for free in celebration of Father’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.