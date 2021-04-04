Jordan Burroughs misses Olympics, swept by Kyle Dake at wrestling trials

Jordan Burroughs will miss the Olympics, and any global championship, for the first time in his decade-long senior career.

Kyle Dake swept the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion 3-0, 3-2 in their best-of-three finals series to earn the U.S. spot in Tokyo in the 74kg freestyle division.

“It just sets in that a run is over for me,” Burroughs, a 32-year-old who said before trials he planned to continue wrestling beyond 2021, said on NBCSN. “It’s hard. It’ll be hard for a while. … The future is still bright for me, although it just might not be in Tokyo.

“It’s not over for me.”

In all, 15 wrestlers will qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday across men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman. Three more can earn their spots at a global qualifier in May.

Dake and fellow reigning world champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock were among the early Olympic qualifiers.

Others wrapping up finals series later Saturday include Olympic champions Helen Maroulis and Kyle Snyder and reigning world champions Adeline Gray and Jacarra Winchester.

MORE: Olympic Wrestling Trials Results | Athletes qualified for U.S. Olympic team

Dake, a two-time world champion at 79kg (not an Olympic weight), became the first American to defeat Burroughs in a trials, denying Burroughs a place on a 10th consecutive Olympic or world championships team.

In their first match, Dake handed Burroughs his first shutout in more than 200 senior-level matches and his first outright loss to an American at the senior level. Burroughs’ four previous defeats to countrymen, including one to Dake in 2017, were via tiebreaker.

Dake scored in the first 10 seconds of the second match, lifting and pushing him out of bounds. Burroughs tried his trademark double-leg takedown near the end of the first period but couldn’t score. Dake scored two more in the first 35 seconds of the second period and held on.

At the end, Dake put his arm around Burroughs, who was on his knees, patted Burroughs’ chest and spoke in his ear.

Story continues

“I just thanked him, told him I appreciated him,” Dake said. “He’s pushed me to levels I didn’t know I had in myself.”

Dake, 30, made his first Olympic team, eight years after he completed an unprecedented NCAA career at Cornell. He’s the only man to win NCAA titles at four different weight classes.

Since, he lost to Burroughs in world championships trials finals in 2013, 2015 and 2017. In 2016, he moved out of Burroughs’ 74kg division and up to 86kg, in part because Burroughs had a bye into the trials final.

Dake, after losing the 2016 Olympic Trials 86kg finals to eventual bronze medalist J’den Cox, moved down to 79kg to win the last two world championships (while Burroughs took 74kg bronze at the last two worlds). Dake then dropped down to challenge Burroughs at Olympic Trials.

MORE: J’den Cox addresses removal from Olympic Trials

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials results J’den Cox says Olympic Wrestling Trials removal due to miscommunication WATCH LIVE: U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials finals

Jordan Burroughs misses Olympics, swept by Kyle Dake at wrestling trials originally appeared on NBCSports.com