Jordan Burks, a late addition for UK basketball last year, has chosen portal destination

Former UK men’s basketball player Jordan Burks has his transfer portal destination.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Burks — a 6-foot-8 forward from Decatur, Alabama, — will become a Georgetown Hoya after playing one season at UK.

Burks, who entered the NCAA transfer portal April 19, averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game last season. He played in 20 games as a freshman.

Last season, Georgetown went a dismal 9-23 overall in head coach Ed Cooley’s first season with the Hoyas.

To begin the 2023-24 season — which was ultimately John Calipari’s final season as the Kentucky head coach — Burks was a backup post player. He was deployed in that role while all three of Kentucky’s 7-footers (Aaron Bradshaw, Zvonimir Ivisic and Ugonna Onyenso) were unavailable to play.

But once those big men began seeing the court for Kentucky in December, Burks’ playing time dipped significantly.

Only once in SEC play last season did Burks play more than seven minutes in a game: That came during a blowout win at Vanderbilt on Feb. 6, when Burks scored 13 points in 15 minutes.

Burks didn’t play in either of UK’s postseason games in March: An SEC Tournament loss to Texas A&M and an NCAA Tournament loss to Oakland.

Similarly to former UK guard Joey Hart — who announced he would transfer from UK to Ball State after also playing one season in Lexington — Burks was a late addition to Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class.

Ranked by the 247Sports Composite as a three-star recruit out of high school, Burks was originally committed to and signed his national letter of intent with another SEC school, Ole Miss. Burks backed off that pledge after a coaching change in Oxford when Kermit Davis was fired and Chris Beard was hired.

Burks was ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 178 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

He committed to Kentucky last June and said playing for Calipari was the driving force behind his decision to come to UK.

“I feel confident in my decision because Coach Calipari is genuine,” Burks said when he committed to the Cats last summer. “He’s a family guy. He’s honest, he doesn’t lie. He tells every player the same thing. It’s not going to be easy, because if it was easy then everybody could do it. That’s why (Kentucky is) the best fit for me, because (Calipari) wasn’t promising me any minutes, nothing. Just, ‘You’ve got to come work. You’ve got to work for what’s yours.’”

Burks was one of only five three-star recruits (per the 247Sports Composite) to ever play for Calipari at UK.

According to college basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa, Burks ranked as the No. 504 overall player in the transfer portal, as of Monday afternoon.

