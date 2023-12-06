Jordan Brown to miss Memphis basketball game at VCU. Malcolm Dandridge to start

RICHMOND, Va. − Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway will re-insert center Malcolm Dandridge into the starting lineup for today's game against VCU.

Dandridge replaces Jordan Brown, who did not make the trip due to illness, a team spokesperson told The Commercial Appeal.

Memphis (5-2) and VCU (4-4) are set to tip off at 6 p.m. (ESPNU).

Dandridge, a fifth-year senior who started the first two games of the season, is coming off one of his best games as a Tiger. In last week's loss at Ole Miss, the former East High star scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds in a season-high 20 minutes. Dandridge also tied career-highs in field goals (six) and blocks (three) against the Rebels.

Meanwhile, Brown has had trouble settling into his new surroundings. The Louisiana transfer was a preseason All-AAC second team pick. He also was put on the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation's top center. Brown is averaging just 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over his last four games. He also has just one block and six turnovers during that stretch.

“We have to take advantage of Jordan on the offensive end, and we haven’t done that yet,” Hardaway said last week.

