Jordan Brand Unveils Special Collegiate Air Jordans for March Madness

With the NCAA Division 1 Men’s “March Madness” basketball tournament just days away, Jordan Brand is making sure its collegiate players hit the court in style as one of the most celebrated sporting events in the country is getting ready to kick off.

The six colleges receiving player exclusive colorways for both the fan-favorite Air Jordan 4 and Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 include Georgetown, Marquette, Oklahoma, Florida, University of North Carolina and Michigan.

The Jordan 4 will feature each respective school’s signature color palettes on the premium suede uppers with contrasting paint splatter details found on the eyestay and midsole. Additional details include each institution’s logo printed on the tongue complete with a blue translucent outsole underneath.

The player exclusive Air Jordan 4s coinciding with March Madness.

The Why Not Zer0.2 performance sneaker takes a different approach, opting for a gray-based nylon mesh and knit upper with each of the team’s colors represented on the lining and on the outsole. Just like the aforementioned Jordan 4, the colleges’ logos are emblazoned on the tongue.

The team exclusive Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 for March Madness.

Unfortunately for fans, it appears that the kicks are made exclusively for each of the Jordan Brand-sponsored colleges’ basketball teams and staff members, indicating that a formal retail release is not likely. Look for the players to hit the court in their new Air Jordans when March Madness begins on March 19.

