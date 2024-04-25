Jordan Brand Signs NFL Stars Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua

Jordan Brand just added some NFL stars to its loaded athlete roster.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just hours away, Jordan Brand announced Thursday morning that it has signed Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams.

More from Footwear News

Crosby, who was picked by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, earned second-team All-Pro honors twice and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times. And Nacua, who was selected by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft, earned second-team All-Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season. What’s more, Nacua was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023.

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams (L) and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Crosby and Nacua are joining a star-studded athlete roster with other NFL stars including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers. Aside from football, the Jordan Brand athlete roster includes NBA megastars Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić and Zion Williamson, as well as several Major League Baseball players (Aaron Judge, Elly De La Cruz), boxers (Javon Walton of “Euphoria” fame) and others.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It can be watched via ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Jordan Brand has been the subject of headlines recently. For instance, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero debuted the Air Jordan 39 on April 20. He wore the look during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Banchero and the Magic are matched up against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first round.

About the Author

Peter Verry is the Senior News and Features Editor for Athletic and Outdoor at Footwear News. He oversees coverage of the two fast-paced and ultracompetitive markets, which includes conducting in-depth interviews with industry leaders and writing stories on sneakers and outdoor shoes. He is a lifelong sneaker addict (and shares his newest purchases via @peterverry on Instagram) and spends most of his free time on a trail. He holds an M.A. in journalism from Hofstra University and can be reached at peter.verry@footwearnews.com.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.