Jordan Brand designs player-exclusive shoe for WNBA

WNBA fans won’t be able to get their hands on these kicks because they were designed specifically for WNBA players by Jordan Brand and are player-exclusive. The colorway is gold with various shades of mint green and a diamond within the Jumpman ball.

“Made exclusively for our WNBA athletes who continue to pave the way for change both in their sport and the world around them,” said Kelsey Amy, a Nike and Jordan Brand senior designer. “Continuously setting the benchmark for women in sports and leaving a lasting legacy for the future generations to come.

“I’ve been annoying anyone who will listen about putting a diamond in the Jumpman ball for years. Beautiful to finally see her come to life. Massive shouts to our incredible squad behind the scenes who continuously turn my psychotic visions into reality.”

This might be the start of something big for WNBA players since only a few players in history have ever had a shoe deal. As of October 2023, only 12 players in WNBA history have had a shoe deal.

The WNBA just finished its 27th season, which means, on average, there have been .44 shoe deals per season. While the number has been rapidly picking up with three new deals in the past few seasons, shoe deals are not keeping pace with the growth of the WNBA.

