Jordan Brand, New Balance and Adidas Celebrate the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics secured the franchise’s 18th NBA championship on Monday night — the most in league history — and the brands that back both the team and its star players used social media to celebrate the moment.

Within moments of the game ending, Jordan Brand — the company that backs Jayson Tatum — delivered a simple, yet strong message for the star’s detractors: “Don’t Stop Disbelieving.” Aside from an image with the aforementioned phrase, Jordan Brand shared a video narrated by Tatum underscored with critical comments from media members.

Tatum led all scorers in the closing Game 5 with 31 points. He is a Jordan Brand signature athlete, and his Jordan Tatum 2 is available now for $125 via Nike.com.

New Balance, which is an official partner of the Boston Celtics, was a bit more playful with its message: “Everything goes with green.” The brand is based in Boston and the team’s practice facility is located at Boston Landing, which is also the home to New Balance’s headquarters.

Adidas, too, shared in the moment. The German athletic giant sponsors Kristaps Porzingis, the team’s power forward. In Adidas’ post, the brand stated “The Unicorn Rises,” a nickname he earned due to his size and shooting prowess.

Jaylen Brown was named NBA Finals MVP after earning Eastern Conference Finals MVP in the prior series against the Indiana Pacers. In the closeout game on Monday, Brown scored 21 points.

The Celtics bested the Dallas Mavericks in five games during the 2024 NBA Finals.

