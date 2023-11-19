Jordan Binnington with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings
Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 11/18/2023
Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 11/18/2023
The penultimate week of the college football season is in the books, and one key injury could play a role in how the College Football Playoff is shaped.
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
The rookie is getting back on the field.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Foster should have been stopped for an 8-yard gain.
Woods will host and play in the charity tournament that features an elite field.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Our fantasy hockey waiver wire suggestions have plenty of options to give your roster a lift this week.
Cincinnati's season has taken an ugly turn with news that Joe Burrow is out for the year, which adds to issues the team already faced due to a dropoff on defense.
Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
The Clippers star has been fined more than $100,000 over the last six years for criticizing refs.
The numbers show just how dangerous Milroe has become with both arm and legs, and how Alabama is winning as a result.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!