Jordan Bell wants, needs 'all the credit' for DeMarcus Cousins' debut

Over a six-game stretch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, Jordan Bell scored a total of two points and played a combined 25 minutes.

On New Year's Eve at Phoenix, the Warriors big man racked up 10 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 15 minutes. After the win that night, Bell explained the reason for his breakout game.

"Boogie gave me a lot of confidence yesterday in open gym -- me just kicking his ass," Bell told reporters. "It gave me a lot of confidence. I think Steve (Kerr) saw it yesterday, too.

"He saw the confidence was up. So he decided to play me a little bit today."

Speaking of Boogie, he made his season and Warriors debut Friday night at the Clippers. The four-time NBA All-Star registered 14 points (5-of-11 shooting overall, 3 of 4 on 3s), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. He committed one turnover and fouled out in 15 minutes.

Overall, it was a successful night for DeMarcus Cousins. And according to Bell ...

... Bell deserves some love.

"Oh yeah. Give me all the credit," Bell said. "I want all the credit. I need it."

Why is Bell taking credit for Cousins' debut? Because he was the one matched up with Cousins in all the scrimmages to get the Warriors' new big man ready to play. And Bell purposefully tried to run Cousins off the court. Bell defended Cousins the whole 94 feet, using his youth and superior athleticism to pressure Cousins. When Bell's team had the ball, he sprinted up the floor to force Cousins to chase him.

All game. Every time. Each play. Bell did his part to get Cousins running.

Here's a good example of Cousins on the move (and keep an eye on how excited Bell was on the bench when Boogie got the ball):

Warriors' first offensive possession = Cousins forcing up a shot inside. He didn't complain to the refs at all and immediately turned to sprint back on defense. It was a good sign pic.twitter.com/zpDCwoPABx — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 19, 2019

Bell wasn't in the rotation Friday, but he made the most of his opportunity when he entered the game for the final four minutes -- making all three of his shots, plus an assist.

No word on if Cousins is taking the credit for that ...

