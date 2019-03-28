Report: Jordan Bell suspended by Warriors for charging items at team hotel to assistant's room

The Golden State Warriors suspended center Jordan Bell for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team,” which he served on Wednesday night during their 118-103 win against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

The organization didn’t elaborate on what the 24-year-old did, however it appears that it was an incident at their team hotel on Tuesday night that triggered the suspension.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater and Sam Amick, Bell had charged an item or items to assistant coach Mike Brown at The Peabody, where they were staying Tuesday night. While the rooms themselves are paid for by the team, anything else purchased at the hotel is not.

Brown was alerted to the charge and asked the staff at the hotel about it. The staff confirmed the purchases, which Brown didn’t make. After a brief investigation, “it became clear that Bell is the one who put it on Brown’s bill.” It’s not clear specifically what was added to the bill.

There is also concern, according to the report, that is isn’t the first time Bell has done this to a member of the Warriors organization on a road trip.

When asked about the suspension before the game on Wednesday, however, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered little details.

Steve Kerr not giving specifics on the Jordan Bell suspension pic.twitter.com/vLmxu39xFA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 27, 2019

“The release was self explanatory,” Kerr said. “He was suspended for tonight’s game for conduct detrimental to the team. Beyond that, it’s our business, nobody else’s. We’ll move on.”

Bell was not with the team at FedExForum on Wednesday, but is expected to rejoin the team and will be available on Friday for Golden State’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, per the report.

Bell has averaged three points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game this season, his second in the league.

The Warriors suspended Jordan Bell for one game after he reportedly charged items at the team hotel to assistant coach Mike Brown. (Noah Graham/Getty Images)

