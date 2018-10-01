Jordan Bell says DeMarcus Cousins is different than he thought he'd be

DeMarcus Cousins has ruffled feathers during his eight seasons in the NBA.

He has an image in need of some repair and some people believe that the Warriors took a big risk by signing him.

After practice on Monday, Jordan Bell was asked if Cousins is everything he thought he would be.

"Nah. He's real cool," Bell told reporters. "People paint a picture about him because he yells a lot. He's just like Draymond. He yells but he's a real cool dude. Always giving me and DJ (Damian Jones) advice, helping us out.

"My shot -- I tend to shoot short sometimes; flat. He's always reminding me to get it up. D.J. -- he's just trying to get him to just go in there and dunk it every time."

During the Warriors' exhibition game on Saturday night, Cousins put on his coaching hat:

During a 1Q timeout at Oracle: Boogie Cousins takes Damian Jones aside and gently points out a few things. Yes, gently. Andre Iguodala also chimes in. Jones exits with 5:20 left, Kevon Looney enters. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) September 30, 2018

Bell added that Cousins' reputation as a "bad locker room guy" is unfair.

"He's cool as hell," Bell declared.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders.




