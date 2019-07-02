Jordan Bell reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Timberwolves

Jordan Bell brought a lot of athleticism off the bench for the Warriors. He also brought enough young player mistakes to frustrate coach Steve Kerr, this was a team thinking title after all. Bell’s minutes were up and down in Golden State.

They should be more consistent in Minnesota, where he is headed according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Free agent Jordan Bell has agreed to a guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, agents Aaron Mintz and Michael Tellem of CAA told Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019





This is a one-year, $1.6 million deal for the former Long Beach Poly Jackrabbit and Oregon Duck.

At that price, this is a good pickup by the Timberwolves.

Bell can be undersized at 6’9″ as a big in the paint, but his strength and athleticism let him hang if the team is willing to play small and fast. Bell does not space the floor as a shooter but get him in space and playing downhill and he can make plays.

The bulk of Minnesota’s center minutes go to Karl-Anthony Towns, with Gorgui Dieng behind him. This could allow Ryan Saunders to play KAT and Dieng together a little with Bell soaking up the minutes behind him. Bell just wants steady minutes to show what he can do, and those minutes are available in Minnesota.