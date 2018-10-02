Jordan Bell recounts creepy details of stalker who forced him to move

Jordan Bell and his girlfriend went through a scary experience last season.

Back in June, we learned (through a Bell profile written by Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group) that the then-rookie Warriors forward had to move residences early in the season because of a stalker.

After practice Monday, Bell discussed the scary details.

"I kept seeing him everyday. He was standing outside, wearing glasses, had a backpack," Bell told reporters. "I'm thinking he's just a fan who wants an autograph. But he was there every single day ... for a week, every day. I did it (signed an autograph) because I had just got here and I wasn't signing autographs like crazy.

"And then, my girlfriend was walking our dogs outside and he came behind her (Bell mimics somebody putting his hands on her shoulder) and was like, 'Yo, is Jordan here?' And she was freaked out, and it's dark, she's by herself. ... He was bigger than her, so she was frightened. She said he looked like a creep.

"So I had to move."

Bell relocated to a quieter neighborhood and hasn't dealt with a similar issue again. But he's still dealing with some legal ramifications.

"I had to fight forever with the people at the building to let me out my lease because of the situation. ... It's still on-going," Bell said.

Was this his "Welcome to the NBA moment?"

"That was an 'I don't want to be in the NBA anymore' moment," Bell joked. "That was crazy ... you hear about stuff like that. I just think of that stuff on movies or shows -- I don't think it actually happens. Especially me. I'm not KD or Steph."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller