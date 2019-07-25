Jordan Bell praises Draymond Green, Warriors' culture at T-Wolves presser

Jordan Bell was blessed with a pretty ideal situation for a second-round pick who clearly needed a lot of development coming out of college, especially on the offensive end. Not only did the Warriors draft the Oregon product days after winning an NBA championship, but Bell also became a teammate to one of the NBA's most-heralded competitors in Draymond Green.

Bell left Golden State this summer to sign a guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he made sure to reflect on all he learned in his two seasons with the Warriors as he was introduced to reporters in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

Bell: The main thing that I'm bringing here is how to win and taking what I learned in Golden State...specifically mentions Draymond Green as someone he learned a lot of from during his time with the Warriors. #Twolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 23, 2019

Bell averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while making 16 starts over two seasons with the Warriors. In what was a complete offseason overhaul, Bell was one of the team's salary-cap casualties. He, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and Quinn Cook are no longer Warriors after general manager Bob Myers executed a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets for D'Angelo Russell in the wake of Kevin Durant's departure.

Draymond's game also appears to be serving as a model for what Bell hopes his role can be with Minnesota in the upcoming season.

"So I think if I have that same mentality like Draymond," Bell told the Pioneer Press, "just make everybody around me better, bring that intensity every single day, be the vocal guy every single day, every play talking, being a dog on the floor every single time, being the toughest (guy) on the floor. I think that's going to help me be very successful."

Despite his short tenure in the Bay, Bell made sure to thank the organization and its fans on his way out through on his Instagram account.

