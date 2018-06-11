Jordan Bell pinpoints moment he knew he loved Steve Kerr, 'everyone started dying laughing'

Do you remember what happened on January 30?

In case you forgot -- the Warriors lost to the Jazz, 129-99.

After Golden State won the title last Friday night, Jordan Bell -- who did not play that night because of the ankle injury he suffered a couple weeks prior -- told a story about what Steve Kerr did following that loss in Utah 4.5 months ago.

"He came in the locker room and was like, ‘You know what guys, we had a bad whistle, tough luck on some shots, one or two breaks and we would've won this game,'" Bell revealed to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "I mean, we had just lost by 30. Everyone started dying laughing.

"The fact that he came in with that joking mood after we just lost by 30. Joe Ingles shot the lights out the ball. Donovan (Mitchell) killed it. I was like, ‘This is a great a** coach, man.' He understands we can't play perfect every game. Right then, I was like, I love Steve, that's my guy."

Over 57 regular season games (13 starts) as a rookie, Bell averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, while shooting just under 63 percent from the field.

In the NBA Finals, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds, and shot over 71 percent overall.

Not bad for the 38th pick in the draft.

