Jordan Bell’s drunken championship-celebration journey

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

J.R. Smith congratulated Nick Young as a kindred spirit in championship celebration.

Smith might have had the wrong Warrior.

Jordan Bell has been living it up.

He drank plenty of champagne after Golden State completed its sweep Friday:


He showed just how much champagne he drank during an interview:


He pledged to keep the party going during Tuesday’s victory parade – while, of course, drinking more champagne:


He ran out of Hennessy at the parade, but found a fan eager to share:


He turned up for another interview:


And, in a fitting end, he fiddled with an air conditioner on live television as he desperately tried to cool down:


What a ride!

