Jordan Bell channels Zaza Pachulia, sets up Steph with between-the-legs pass

Jordan Bell did his best Zaza Pachulia impression, and even got some love from the man himself.

With the shot clock winding down late in the third quarter of a 105-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Bell ran a give-and-go with Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

That sentence, however, undersells Bell's pass just a bit.

Bell pulled out the Zaza pass to Steph pic.twitter.com/imhwy1H49q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 8, 2018

Yes, Bell pulled a Pachulia, going between-the-legs when he returned the ball to Curry. The two-time MVP drained his ensuing 3-point shot, and surely gave Warriors fans a blast from the (very recent past).

Zaza x Steph 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Y6DASIciYl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 31, 2017

Pachulia watched Bell's pass from the Motor City, where he now plays for the Detroit Pistons. The two-time champion posted his approval on his Instagram story.

Zaza is impressed that his pupil Bell pulled off his patented move... pic.twitter.com/mgdueJzzv1 — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) December 8, 2018

Bell finished the game with four points, three rebounds, and two blocks, but his only assist of the night is going to be what he remembers most.