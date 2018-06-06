Jordan Bell begs the guy he's guarding to set a screen so he can switch onto LeBron James

Yes, Jordan Bell begs the player he's guarding to set an on-ball screen so he can switch onto LeBron James...

One thing that Jordan Bell definitely does not lack:

Confidence.

On Tuesday, the Warriors rookie was asked what it's like to go against LeBron James in 1-on-1 situations.

"I love it. I love guarding LeBron," Bell said. "I actually ask for it all the time. When I'm on the floor, I'm begging the guy -- whoever I'm guarding -- like, 'Yo, go set a screen so I can switch it.'

"It's a great matchup. I'm a very competitive person so I want to go against the best person. Obviously, he's a difficult person to guard. One of the best players to ever play the game.

"I take every challenge personally."

Oh boy.

Is somebody going to show this to LeBron?

Perhaps he will take it easy on Bell because of these old posts:

Now look I'm not saying I'm LeBron but.... pic.twitter.com/2EhXztDcmD — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 20, 2016

Game 3 can't get here soon enough...

