Jordan Beck hits first career MLB home run

Colorado (15-28) defeated San Diego (22-24), 8-0, on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Former Vol Jordan Beck started in left field for the Rockies and went 3-for-4. Beck hit his first career Major League Baseball home run. He also totaled five RBIs and one run.

Beck made his MLB debut on April 30 with the Rockies.

He was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Beck played for the Vols from 2020-22. He recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 70 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 37 walks and six stolen bases in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee.

First career home run for Beck ✅ pic.twitter.com/oFY8VEYOzO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 15, 2024

