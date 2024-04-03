Jordan Beck assigned to Isotopes

Former Vol Jordan Beck was assigned to the Albuquerque Isotopes ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

Albuquerque competes in the Pacific Coast League and is a Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies. Beck received a non-roster invitation by Colorado to spring training.

Beck was selected by Colorado (No. 38 overall) in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

He played for the Vols from 2020-22.

Beck recorded 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, 70 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, 37 walks and six stolen bases in 66 games during the 2022 season at Tennessee. The Vols won the 2022 SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Before arriving at Tennessee, Beck was selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB draft by Boston.

