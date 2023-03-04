Jordan Battle’s results following 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Alabama safety Jordan Battle had an impressive showing on Friday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The three-year starter participated in the 40-yard dash and various drills designed for defensive backs. Each prospect is also given measurements.

Battle measured in at 6-foot-1, 209 pounds. He had a 8 1/2-inch hand size and a 12-inch arm length. In the 40-yard dash, Battle ran an official time of 4.55 seconds.

Several other Alabama players that participated in the combine on Friday evening were Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams.

Battle will likely be a second or third-round pick. He has already had formal visits with the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Battle’s journey to the 2023 NFL Draft and other Alabama football news.

