Jordan Battle with pick-six as Alabama leads Georgia

Nick Saban and Alabama opened a three-touchdown lead on Georgia in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

The score bumped to 38-17 when Jordan Battle picked off Stetson Bennett and returned it 42 yards for a score.

It was the second pick of the game thrown by Bennett.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are going to see No. 9s in Crimson in their nightmares for a while.

Battle wears that digit and so does Alabama QB Bryce Young, who was having a monster game.

The Bulldogs came in favored and 12-0. They took the next kickoff and got a touchdown pass from Bennett to Brock Bowers to close within 14 points with 9:42 left.