Jordan Anthony shows why Arkansas wanted him in football…by dominating track

When Jordan Anthony committed to the Arkansas football team out of the transfer portal over the winter, the addition was one that made Razorbacks happy, but also one that had them asking why.

Anthony had three catches for 14 yards for Texas A&M last year and would be entering an Arkansas program that ultimately returned its top seven wide receivers from the depth chart. Certainly Anthony’s familiarity with new Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was part of a reason why he chose the Razorbacks. Petrino was A&M’s coordinator last year.

On Saturday, though, things made a lot more sense.

Anthony ran a 6.62-second 60-meter dash in his Arkansas track-and-field debut in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. The time ranks third in Razorbacks history.

“If anybody is thinking I didn’t do what they thought I would do, just watch. This is just the beginning,” Anthony told WholeHogSports. “Just watch, and enjoy the show. It will pick up.”

His personal best in the 60-meter dash is 6.57 seconds, a time he ran last year for the Aggies. One of his priorities when he hit the portal was joining a school that would not only allow him to participate in both sports, but succeed in both.

If that speed translates to the football field, he could crack the Razorbacks’ wide receiver rotation in the fall. For now, though, he’s focused on track.

“I’m excited, I’ve started the indoor season a little later than some other sprinters,” Anthony said. “We still have five weeks until the NCAA Indoor.”

