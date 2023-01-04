Jordan Anderson Racing expands to two Xfinity Series teams

Jordan Anderson Racing will expand for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, fielding cars for drivers Parker Retzlaff and Jeb Burton.

Myatt Snider drove for the team last year, scoring one top-five and four top-10 finishes. He finished 12th in points.

“Expanding to two full-time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes has us all equally excited,” said team president Jordan Anderson in a statement released by JAR.

Retzlaff, 19, will be a rookie in the series. A Rhinelander, Wisconsin native, he will drive the team’s No. 31 Chevrolets.

Retzlaff made nine Xfinity starts in 2022, scoring one top-10 finish. He also has raced in the ARCA East Series. He’ll have sponsorship from Funkaway and Ponsse.

Burton, 29, has been a staple in the Xfinity Series. He will drive the team’s No. 27 cars.

Burton has one win and 13 top fives in 109 Xfinity starts. State Water Heaters and Alsco will continue as part of Burton’s sponsorship group.

The Xfinity season begins Feb. 18 at Daytona.

