Jordan Amavi's Ligue 1 comeback with Brest

After having hardly played all season since his loan move from Olympique de Marseille, defender Jordan Amavi got on the scoresheet with an impressive freekick to help Les Pirates seal Champions League group stage qualification

At 30-years-old Jordan Amavi has had a season plagued by injuries. It wasn't until last week that he made his debut appearance for Brest, playing a mere minute in the match against Reims (1-1). Prior to this, his season had been a series of setbacks, first with a right calf injury in late November, followed by a left calf injury, sidelining him for months. This loan spell, his third consecutive after brief stints at Nice (9 matches) and Getafe (5 matches), seemed one which would end in underwhelming fashion.

However, fortune finally smiled on Amavi. On Sunday, in a match against Toulouse, he was named in a starting lineup for the first time since April 2022, taking advantage of Bradley Locko's absence. Brest's coach, Éric Roy, had alternative options, but he chose Amavi over moving Kenny Lala or fielding Antonin Cartillier. Amavi exceeded all expectations when he curled in a wonderful freekick past Guillaume Restes which put Les Pirates 2-0 up and edge closer to Champions League group stage qualification.

Eric Roy: "It's another beautiful story within the story of Brest"

Manager Eric Roy was pleased to see Amavi's contribution, after the Frenchman became the 13th Brest player to get on the scoresheet - symbolic of a side who all collectively pitch in with the goals. "It's incredible, I'm so happy for him, because he's had a difficult season," said Roy after the match. "He stayed in the shadows, but he had such a great attitude in the dressing room and in training that he was rewarded. It's another great story within the story."

