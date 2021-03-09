Jordan Akins eager to show his progression next season for Texans

After three seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans, tight end Jordan Akins feels like he’s ready to show what he can truly do on the football field.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Akins is eager to show what he can do this season for the Texans and capitalize on the progress he feels he’s made.

“The more comfortable you get in the NFL, the faster you can play,” Akins said. “After you adjust to the speed of the game, you can relax and play better. Now that I’ve got the speed down and the terminology, I have the experience. I’m very excited for the upcoming season, and I’m ready to show my talent.”

Akins had 37 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown for the Texans last season. He had a productive first month of the season with 14 catches for 168 yards in his first four games. However, a concussion and ankle injury sustained in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings forced him to miss three games.

“I felt great. I was in my comfort zone,” Akins said. “Me and Deshaun [Watson] were on one accord. We kind of got into a rhythm.”

While Watson’s future with the Texans is a bit of a mess, Akins is excited by the chance to work with head coach David Culley. Culley is coming from the Baltimore Ravens and an offense that featured the tight ends in their passing attack.

“That’s very exciting for us as tight ends,” Akins said. “I think it’s going to be a great change for us. I’m looking forward to working with him, and I think I’ll fit in his system well.”

Akins has appeared in 45 games for the Texans in his three seasons with the team. He’s caught 90 passes for 1,046 yards and three touchdowns.

