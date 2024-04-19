Jordan adds 'More' star power: Boyd senior prepares for All-Star game on Saturday

Apr. 19—CANNONSBURG — Jasmine Jordan will get an early look at her basketball future on Saturday night.

The former Boyd County star and future Rio Grande forward will be part of a talented group of players at the 31st annual Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game at Thomas More University.

The senior said she's ready for her star to shine. The excitement level has not dropped since Jordan received word that she was on the team.

"This is something that I wanted to be a part of for a long time," Jordan said. "I was shocked because only the best of the best play in that game. Just to be mentioned with these players is awesome. I was thrilled. I've been working out really hard for this game. It's one of my top priorities right now. First thing I did, whatever I was doing on April 20, I'm not doing anymore."

Jordan feels prepared to compete against the stellar competition of an All-Star game. Boyd County faced a tough slate of games each season during her high school career.

"We played against some of these girls during the season," Jackson said. "We always played a really hard schedule here at Boyd County. Now, getting to play alongside them, it's special. I love getting to share the moment with them."

"All these girls are going to play in college," former Boyd County coach Pete Fraley added. "They'll see that competition every day in practice. So many of these kids play AAU ball together. It's not like they don't know each other already."

The Kentucky All-Star roster includes the new Miss Basketball, Pikeville's Trinity Rowe, and McCracken County's Claire Johnson, who guided the Mustangs to consecutive state final appearances. Hart County's Dea Bradley led the state in scoring at 29.1 points a game.

Jordan averaged a double-double for Boyd County this season. She averaged 19.6 points and 10.4 rebounds a night.

Fraley has been a part of the last two Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games. He was an assistant in 2022 and became the head coach last year. He knows the terrain and the opportunity to play with elite players will benefit their future college careers.

"I've told (Jasmine) to get used to this because this is big-girl basketball going against Ohio's team," Fraley said. "They are loaded. This is their All-Star game. It will be good for the Rio Grande program, as well. They have a kid playing in the game."

Fairland's John Buchanan will coach the Ohio team. He gets to coach a pair of Dragons one more time with teammates, Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce, on the squad.

Jordan received sound advice from Fraley. The Lions have played on the big stage and she's familiar with the school and the court she will be playing on during Saturday's game. Thomas More recruited the senior forward.

"He suggested that I kind of think about it like Rupp Arena," Jordan said. "We played on that big stage my sophomore year. It will be the same environment. I visited Thomas More and I'm familiar with the gym. I watched one of their games when I was there."

Fraley will also be on the sideline one more time before officially hanging up his whistle. Kristi Orem, who recently resigned from her coaching position at Pikeville, will lead the Kentucky All-Stars in the annual Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Game.

She asked Fraley to assist. The two-game series will be played at Lexington Catholic High School on June 7 and at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 8.

The rosters for the two games have not been released yet.

"It will be in a different role," Fraley said. "I'll just be helping out Kristi. It's whatever she needs me to do. I've always enjoyed being around that type of competition. Last year we went to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers. It was amazing. I look forward to getting out there one last time."

The girls Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Thomas More on Saturday. The boys game will follow at 7.

Full rosters and game details can be found at oh-kyallstargame.com.

