Jordan Addison to wear jersey No. 3 for Vikings in the NFL

The USC Trojans saw another player get selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and for the second straight year, it was a wide receiver. This time it was Jordan Addison, who went 23rd overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

Addison’s landing spot is a terrific one for him and the Vikings. He should immediately slot in as a starter alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

There is a lot to like about Addison’s potential. He decided he will wear No. 3, his college number, with the Vikings, per Matt Anderson of Vikings Wire.

“After selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings announced that he would wear the number three,” Anderson wrote.

“Addison has been sporting the number three since his time at Tuscarora High School. He continued to don the same number throughout his college career, both at Pittsburgh and USC.”

Addison has worn this number for a ling time, and now he will keep it the same in the NFL.

Addison was the fourth consecutive WR taken in the first round, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, and Zay Flowers all going before him. Now he will catch passes from Kirk Cousins in the NFL.

He will wear No. 3, but he should score six points quite a lot.

