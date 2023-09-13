Jordan Addison tries to take Vikings’ offense to the next level

Former USC Trojan Jordan Addison brought in four of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings’ 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie first-round pick scored the first touchdown of his pro career on a 39-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter for Minnesota’s first points of the season.

Addison completed his college career with a standout season at USC, earning All-Pac-12 honors. An 11-game starter, Addison recorded 875 yards and 8 touchdowns on 59 catches as the top target in Caleb Williams’ Hesiman Trophy season.

Prior to USC, Addison spent two seasons at Pittsburgh, recording 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award for top wide receiver in the country and was named a consensus All-American in 2021.

Addison shows promise as a wide receiver. The next step for him will be to reshape the field so drastically for the Vikings’ offense that it becomes nearly impossible to defend all their pass catchers. Addison has to find a way to make the game easier for Kirk Cousins. Minnesota’s 17-point outing against the Bucs in Week 1 was plainly unacceptable. It wasn’t Addison’s fault, but the rookie needs to find ways to make this passing game function better.

