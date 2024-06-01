Jordan Addison tries to adjust to loss of Kirk Cousins with Vikings

A former USC Trojan has a big adjustment to make in 2024. Jordan Addison won’t have Kirk Cousins to throw to him on the Minnesota Vikings. Can he make it work with former USC star Sam Darnold?

Vikings Wire has more on this:

“The numbers don’t lie when it comes to the dip in production. A counterargument can be made that the quarterback rotation didn’t help the rookie wide receiver either. Starting in 2024, he (Addison) will have two more quarterbacks to work with Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

“Obviously, McCarthy is the long-term answer in Minnesota, but that doesn’t excite (NFL analyst Marcus) Mosher in his projection, stating, ‘McCarthy could be solid as a rookie, but there is no way he’ll be as productive as Cousins.’”

This raises the point that Darnold might not even hold down the starting quarterback job for the whole season. Darnold will probably be the Week 1 starter, but he could easily be replaced by McCarthy midway through the season if he doesn’t produce. Addison will have a role in shaping that reality with the Vikings.

