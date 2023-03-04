Jordan Addison says he’s ‘the playmaker (the Bears) need’

The Chicago Bears have a number of holes to address on the roster, which includes a wide receiver group lacking a true No. 1.

While there aren’t any No. 1 wideouts currently set to hit free agency, there are some young, exciting prospects in this draft class, including USC’s Jordan Addison, who some believe is the best receiver in the draft.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Addison was asked about potentially playing with quarterback Justin Fields at the NFL level. Addison praised Fields and Darnell Mooney while making an impressive elevator pitch as for why the Bears should draft him.

“Great quarterback, they’ve already got great receivers, like Darnell Mooney,” Addison said. “Being in that offense, I’ll show them that I’m the playmaker they need.”

WR Jordan Addison talks about the way his parents raised him and what it would be like to play with the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/z9Y2lzHGyM — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

Last season with the Trojans, Addison had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s someone with elite speed and acceleration that helps him create separation and tally those yards after the catch.

While Addison would be a nice fit in Chicago, the only problem is they have so many needs that need to be addressed, particularly in the trenches, which should be a focal point for GM Ryan Poles this offseason.

But if the Bears could find a way to trade back — perhaps twice — of the No. 1 pick, land additional compensation and get to a point in the draft where taking Addison makes sense, perhaps we’d get to see him make good on his promise.

