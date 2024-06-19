Can Jordan Addison replicate his production from 2023?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arguably one of the most productive rookies in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class. Addison put up a monster season for the Vikings, leading all rookie wide receivers in touchdown receptions and finishing third overall at the position with 10 touchdowns.

He also added just over 900 yards on 70 receptions. The production is even more impressive when you consider that starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury in the middle of the season.

Now, heading into year two in the Vikings’ system, the question is: Can Addison repeat his rookie success and have the same production level? He will be fighting an uphill battle to repeat his production – but that’s not necessarily bad for the Vikings offense.

Addison will have to contend with a healthy Justin Jefferson for targets. Jefferson missed a good portion of the 2023 season, giving Addison room to shine more actively with the offense.

Addison will also have to contend with the addition of Aaron Jones to the Vikings’ backfield. Jones figures to improve a Vikings rushing attack that struggled to get off the ground for most of the 2023 season.

An improved running game may limit how often the Vikings look Addison’s way in the passing game. But that’s not the only place the Jones signing may affect Addison’s production.

Jones has been one of the best-receiving options out of the backfield over the past five years. That added element—and thus another player to eat up targets—could impact how often the ball goes Addison’s way.

Jones and his receiving prowess may prove to be a helpful crutch for rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he learns the offense and gets used to the speed of the pro game.

But McCarthy may not be the starter right away. All signs coming out of the beginning days of training camp point to former Jets, Panthers, and 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold starting the season off as the starter. That decision could also significantly impact how often Addison sees targets.

One thing that may work in Addison’s favor in the Vikings offense is the potential absence of tight end T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson suffered a major knee injury in the final weeks of the 2023 season and may have to start 2024 on the PUP list – thus missing the Vikings’ first six games. That would open up targets for Addison, provided he can develop into somewhat of a safety valve for either Darnold or McCarthy.

At the end of the day, it’s unlikely that Addison will see a repeat of his rookie season, when he finished third among all wide receivers in touchdowns. Double-digit touchdowns are probably going to be a stretch. It’s more reasonable to think that Addison could match his receiving yardage output from 2023, though. Only time will tell!

