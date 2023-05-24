Jordan Addison, Mekhi Blackmon will play first NFL game vs Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks’ official 2023 preseason schedule was finalized and announced late Tuesday morning. Their opening game is against two former USC Trojan starters. Mehki Blackmon and Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings will face Pete Carroll and the Seahawks on Thursday, August 10 in Seattle. The so-called “Minnesota Trojans” will get their NFL baptism against the architect of a USC football dynasty in the early 2000s.

Expect big playing time for Addison in Game 1 of the preseason. Kirk Cousins and the rest of the Vikings’ offensive unit will try to become more familar with their first-round pick.

Expect Blackmon to get plenty of snaps as well. He will be playing against Seattle quarterbacks Drew Lock and Holton Ahlers with Seattle’s second and third units. One potentially exciting matchup could be Blackmon against new Seahawk receiver and NFL draft pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Pete Carroll was a great teacher at USC. This time, he might teach two USC stars in a different sort of way: from the opposite sideline, as a coach trying to expose their weaknesses and limitations.

The Seahawks' full preseason schedule: Thurs. Aug. 10, vs. Vikings, 7 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 19, vs. Cowboys, 7 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 26, at Packers, 10 a.m. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 23, 2023

