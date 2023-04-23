Jordan Addison goes to Buffalo Bills in mock NFL draft from beat reporters

The USC Trojans have another talented wide receiver going in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft: Jordan Addison. The former Pittsburgh star transferred to USC for his final campaign and was the go-to target for Caleb Williams.

With the draft a few days away, the landing spots vary for him. The Los Angeles Times held a mock draft with NFL beat reporters, and they pegged Addison going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 27 overall. The one who made the selection was Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, and here’s his insight:

“Scoring 10 points in a home playoff loss to the Bengals has shaped the Bills’ No. 1 priority this offseason — get more weapons for quarterback Josh Allen. Addison gives them a player with the versatility to play in the slot or outside, and should be a top-three receiver as a rookie,” Skurski wrote.

This is one of the later landing spots for Addison, but his landing in Buffalo would form a polarizing WR duo of Stefon Diggs and Addison with Josh Allen throwing passes. Addison’s range is anywhere from a top-10 pick to the end of the first round, and there is no consensus number-one WR this year compared to last year (Drake London was that guy).

If Addison does land in Buffalo, he should see plenty of targets in Year 1.

