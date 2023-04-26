Jordan Addison’s best landing spot in the 2023 NFL draft

Jordan Addison started his collegiate career at Pittsburgh, playing two seasons for the Panthers. In 2021, with future Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett at the helm, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The wideout then transferred to the USC Trojan football program for his final college season. Numerically, he didn’t have the same level of success, even though he helped USC in a big way. In 2022, Addison put up 59 catches for 875 yards and eight TDs.

The 5-foot-11, 176-pound playmaker, who is likely to be a first-round pick at the 2023 NFL draft, is a polished, productive wide receiver. He displayed outstanding football instincts and awareness, displaying a sixth sense before the pass is tossed in his direction.

Addison quickly releases off the line of scrimmage, fires into breaks, and runs outstanding routes to separate from defenders.

He shows excellent route discipline, possesses terrific eye-hand coordination, and consistently extends to make the reception away from his frame.

Addison offers value to over half of the teams in the NFL. How teams value Jordan Addison ahead of the 2023 NFL draft is the main question.

The New York Giants, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens could be likely takers for Jordan Addison in this year’s NFL draft.

My best landing spot for Jordan Addison is the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 23.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was released this offseason. With no significant offseason additions, the Vikings clearly have a need for a playmaker opposite Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota’s offense has a lot in place already at the skill positions with Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running back Dalvin Cook. K.J. Osborn could rise to the level of being a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver, but that shouldn’t cause the Vikings to shy away from taking another playmaker in Kevin O’Connell’s high-powered offense.

More 2022 NFL Draft!

USC CB Chris Steele declares for 2022 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire