Jordan Addison 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Giants target

USC WR Jordan Addison / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants are in need of wide receiver help, so here's a look at USC's Jordan Addison, a potential option at No. 25...

By The Numbers

- Height: 5-foot-11

- Weight: 173 pounds

- 40-time: 4.49 seconds

- Vertical: 34 inches

- Stats (35 games with Pitt and USC): 219 receptions, 3,134 yards, 29 receiving touchdowns, 219 punt return yards.



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Inside/outside wideout with the speed and agility to work confidently on all three levels of the field, but lacking the size and catch strength generally associated with high-impact performers on the next level. Addison’s route running features acceleration, dynamic steering and sudden turns at a moment’s notice. While he can get to the spot effectively, he has trouble consistently winning battles when he has coverage company beside him. While Addison failed to make the same impact he did in 2021, his usage at Pitt might be a better indicator of the type of role and production he could be capable of on the next level.

The Draft Network: Expectations for Addison should be that of an immediate impact player. He may not be a viable WR1 from the jump as a rookie, but he is a player primed to make an impact and he brings ample translatable traits. I would expect Addison to be one of the rookie receivers in 2023 who continues the recent trend of impact rookies in NFL passing offenses.

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl / Gary A. Vasquez - USA TODAY Sports

Why Addison Makes Sense For Giants

Addison can line up either on the outside or in the slot, and he works well in space. While some scouts are hesitant about Addison's ability to work in traffic and win in contested 50-50 ball situations, he's got the skills to be a true playmaker at the next level.

It's no surprise that the Giants need help at receiver. Now that the team has officially moved on from the failed Kenny Golladay signing, Big Blue is left with names like Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell and Wan'Dale Robinson (coming off an ACL injury) at the receiver spot. Adding Darren Waller will certainly help matters, but a receiver like Addison, who can play outside the numbers or in the slot, is a clear need.

Addison also has some experience in the return game, another area in which the Giants could use an upgrade.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Tyler Lockett

