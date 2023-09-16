Jo'Quavious Marks breaks Mississippi State football's all-time receptions record

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football running back Jo’Quavious Marks stands alone atop the program’s all-time receptions list. With his first catch against No. 14 LSU on Saturday, Marks has surpassed Fred Ross’ mark of 199 receptions – which has stood as the MSU career record since 2016. He also moves into 12th on the SEC's all-time receptions list with the catch.

Marks entered the 2023 season with 191 catches, a testament to his versatility and success in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Marks has caught a pass in all 39 games he has competed in since coming to Starkville in 2020.

The lone active player in the top 10 of MSU’s all-time receptions list is wide receiver Jaden Walley who entered the season with 141 catches. First-year MSU wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis (2009-2012) is fourth on the list with 159 receptions.

Running back Dillon Johnson (2018-2022), who transferred to Washington in the offseason, and wide receiver Austin Williams (2018-2022) are the other receivers in MSU’s top 10 all-time who played for Leach.

Marks is a native of Atlanta. He was a four-star prospect out of Carver High School, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He entered Saturday's matchup leading the SEC with 250 rushing yards through two games.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Jo'Quavious Marks breaks receptions record