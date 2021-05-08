Joplin's Wardlow-Vermillion finish sixth in tennis district

May 8—LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Ben Wardlow and Colin Vermillion teamed up to claim sixth place for Joplin High School's highest finish in the Class 3 District 6 boys district tennis tournament at Lee's Summit North High School.

Wardlow-Vermillion won their first-round match 10-4 over Carthage's Howard-Lopez before falling to Patel-Madine of Raymore-Peculiar 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

They won two matches in the consolation bracket over Clifford-Munoz/Kirchoff of Lee's Summit Noprth 8-1 and Walker-Wasco of Lee's Summit 8-4 before losing to Lentz-Holman of Lee's Summit West 8-6 in the fifth-place match.

"Ben and Colin seemed to find their rhythm in the first-round match against Carthage and played in close matches throughout the day," Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. "They played better today than they had all season.

The Eagles' Logan-Merkley-Jeffrey Evenson went 1-2 for the day and fell one match short of playing their teammates in the fifth-place match.

Merkley-Evenson lost to Rogers-Liang of Lee's Summit West 10-2, beat Kiger-Phillips of Raymore-Peculiar 8-4 and lost to Lentz-Holman 8-6.

In singles, the Eagles' Hunter Merkley and Chapel Braman went 0-2. They played for regular varsity players Joshua Yarnall and Michael Mancipe, who were unable to play.