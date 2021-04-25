Joplin's Dunn breaks school record in 1600 meters

Apr. 25—WILLARD, Mo. — Jennalee Dunn broke the Joplin High School record in the 1600 meters in the Jason Pyrah Invitational on Thursday night at Willard High School.

Dunn, a junior, won the race in 5 minutes, 17.05 seconds, and she also won the 3200 in 11:51.16. Teammate Allie Keizer took third in the 3200.

Joplin's Alayna Merriman finished second in the javelin, and Allie Lawrence placed third in the pole vault. The Eagles finished fifth in the team standings with 51 points.

Mariana Salas of McDonald County won the javelin at 114-2.

Alaycia Harris of Pittsburg took second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump.

Riverton's Jenna Daniel, Jacy Thomasson, Cali Bocovich and Alivia Parker teamed up to place third in the 4x100 relay.

Marshfield, led by four-event winner Brianna Utecht (long jump, 100 hurdles, 100, 400), and Nixa tied for the team title with 117 points.

Joplin placed third in the boys team standings with 103.33 points behind Willard (122.5) and Nixa (112).

Eagle jumpers Donovyn Fowler and Trayshawn Thomas finished 1-2 in the long jump, and Thomas won the triple jump. Fowler's distance was 21 feet, 6.75 inches in the long jump, and Thomas sailed 44-0.75 in the triple jump.

The Eagles also won the 4x800 relay with Micah Bruggeman, Hobbs Campbell, Evan Metlock and Ryan Byers combining to run 8:08.51. Campbell and Bruggeman later finished 2-3 in the 1600, and Campbell was second, Nicholas Horton fourth and Ashton Ventura fifth in the 800. Zaben Barnes took fourth place in the 3200.

Joplin finished second in the 4x100 relay with Nathan Glades, Thomas, Luke Vieselmeyer and Fowler competing. The Eagles' Donovahn Watkins took third in the shot put, and the 4x400 relay team of Horton, Ventura, Campbell and Byers came in fourth.

Among the area entries, Pittsburg's Andrew O'Doherty took second place in the 100, and Riverton's Derek Larison was third in the javelin.