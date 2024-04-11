Joplin tennis earns 8-1 victory over Republic

Apr. 10—Joplin boys tennis swept the singles matches on Tuesday at home against Republic. The Eagles' only loss in the 8-1 victory was a No. 2 doubles match that went into a tie-break set and the Tigers won that tiebreaker 7-4.

Adam Badr topped Republic's Gavin Collyott 9-7 in a tightly contested No. 1 singles match. That showed head coach Aaron Stump a lot about his top athlete.

"Adam started us off strong in singles and helped build the team's momentum for the remaining matches," Stump said. "He was able to build up points and placed the ball well."

Joplin's Leif Garrity responded with some grit as he outlasted Garrett Carpenter in No. 2 singles play by taking a 9-8 victory and winning the tie-breaker 8-6.

Ben Converse and Taylor Schlag controlled their matches in No. 3 and No. 4 singles play, respectively. Both won by five or more games.

Oscar Kienzle took a close match with Boston Henry in No. 5, 8-6. Chapel Braman had to come from behind to earn an 8-4 win over Nathan Henry in No. 6.

Joplin competed in the Springfield Invitational on Wednesday.